Open in App
Lootpress

Ranch fans rejoice, there’s a new Van Leeuwen, Hidden Valley ice cream collab for spring

By Lootpress News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrjXV_0lFtJ8Qa00

ABC NEWS – Ranch on salad, ranch on pizza, ranch with veggies — and now, in ice cream ?!

Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have churned up a creamy new ranch-flavored ice cream that will be available this spring at Walmart.

The beloved Brooklyn-based ice cream brand, known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, announced in a press release this week the launch of seven new spring flavors in total, including Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker, Limoncello Cake and the buzzed-about Hidden Valley Ranch collaboration.

The limited-time ranch-flavored offering was concocted in honor of National Ranch Day and boasts savory flavors of buttermilk and herbs with a touch of sweetness for a frozen treat that pairs perfectly with salty snacks.

“We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet: Hidden Valley Ranch,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said in a statement. “We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

New Hidden Valley Ranch Van Leeuwen ice cream. Hidden Valley Ranch, Van Leeuwen

Both Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Hidden Valley Ranch suggested that, like the dressing or dip, fans may want to top this new flavor with things like crushed potato chips or pretzels.

The exclusive, limited-edition treat will be available to purchase at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide for $4.98 starting March 20 through May 20.

“We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything — pizza, carrots, French fries — but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet.”

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s other spring flavors will also be available for purchase at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide for $4.98 from March 20 through May 28.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL13 hours ago
44-year-old woman arrested on outstanding warrants
Orgas, WV1 day ago
Growling, intoxicated man arrested after assaulting officers in trailer park
Beverly, WV2 days ago
Reports: WV State Police trooper allegedly allowed to retire after wrongdoing
Nitro, WV1 hour ago
Fayetteville man sentenced to prison for Driving Revoked DUI 3rd offense
Fayetteville, WV2 days ago
Independence High students stage walkout protest
Coal City, WV2 hours ago
Man rescued by Fire Department after jumping into canal to avoid police as his apartment is raided for drugs
Beckley, WV11 hours ago
Two Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
Parkersburg, WV9 hours ago
Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime
Detroit, MI3 days ago
WV law makes obstructing police, ‘causing death’ a felony
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Fairmont State freshman wins Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Two charged with stealing $650,000 from Morgantown medical practice
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Gov. Justice presents Rhododendron Award to Hurricane Philanthropist Brandi Jones
Charleston, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy