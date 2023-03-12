Open in App
Itta Bena, MS
Umpire suspended for making worst strikeout call ever

By Larry Brown,

5 days ago

Umpire Reggie Drummer was suspended on Saturday after making one of the most egregious strike calls imaginable in what seemed like a revenge move.

Drummer was the home plate umpire for Friday night’s series opener between Mississippi Valley State and New Orleans. New Orleans was leading 7-3 with two outs in the top of the ninth when Delta Devils leadoff man Davon Mims was at the plate.

Mims took issue with a strike call on a 1-1 breaking ball that he thought was low in the zone. Mims began hopping around in anger and then pointed with his bat to where he thought the ball was. Apparently Drummer didn’t appreciate being shown up, because he rang up Mims on a breaking ball low away that missed the strike zone by about a foot.

Everyone could see what a terrible call that was. It seemed like Drummer was trying to send a message to Mims.

Though Mims was punished in the sense that he struck out to end the game, Drummer ended up punished by his conference.

The Southland Conference announced in a statement Saturday that Drummer was suspended indefinitely. They said they expect their officials to display “good sporting conduct,” which Drummer did not.

The bad energy from Friday’s loss carried into Saturday, where Mississippi Valley State lost 35-3 to New Orleans. What an ugly weekend for them on the field.

