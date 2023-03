A car barely missed a house after rolling over as it crashed in Shaler Township.

Shaler Township police said they were called to the intersection of Geyer Road and Babcock Blvd. at around 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived they found a vehicle rolled onto its side, resting against the porch of a house.

The car had also hit several cement poles outside of the house.

There were no reported injuries and the house did not sustain any structural damage.

Police say they believe the driver was impaired. Charges are pending at this time.

