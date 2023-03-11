Brest 1-2 PSG: Kylian Mbappe's last minute strike earns Christophe Galtier's side three points

Kylian Mbappe struck in the last minute as Paris Saint-Germain edged past relegation-threatened Brest with a 2-1 win.

Christophe Galtier's side came into the match in need of a win following their Champions League exit in the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek.

PSG took the lead through Carlos Soler, who took advantage of a mistake by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot before bundling the ball home 37 minutes in.

The hosts got on level terms six minutes later. Franck Honorat got in between Sergio Ramos and Timothee Pembele to control a long ball and unleash a powerful strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG lacked the cutting edge that was required to breakdown a spirited defence before finding the winner late on.

Lionel Messi found Mbappe with a through ball and the Frenchman rounded the goalkeeper to guide the ball into an empty net in the 90th minute.

Galtier was adamant his side deserved the three points, saying: 'It may seem cruel for Brest, but in the match we've had seven very favourable situations.

'Brest scored a good goal in transition, but overall, we deserved to score at least two goals.

'People can say it's a small victory, but I say it's a victory. It's important, three days after the disappointment.

'There's been a general remobilisation. It shouldn't be overlooked in relation to the goal scored in the 92nd minute.'

The result sees PSG extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 11 games having played a game more than second-placed Marseille.