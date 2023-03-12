Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s ‘Ready to Say Goodbye’ to ‘Stranger Things’

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move on from Hawkins, Indiana, and focus on what’s next in her career.

The 19-year-old actress said she’s “very ready” to close the door on her “Stranger Things” role of Eleven, telling Seventeen that she is preparing to film the fifth and final season of the Netflix sci-fi hit, which debuted in 2016.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” Brown said. “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now. It’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up.”

Brown continued, “I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for the show].”

The fifth and final season is reportedly to begin filming in June. Once that’s complete, Brown said she’s ready to see what’s next in her career.

The Emmy Award nominee has been a mainstay on “Stranger Things” since she was 12, growing up right before our eyes.

Brown has been quite busy as of late. She recently celebrated her birthday and is working on producing and starring in upcoming films while earning her degree in human services at Purdue University. She told Seventeen that college life is “going great,” and she’s been enjoying the process.

“With my job being so emotional, it’s really nice to just be able to detach from that and learn about something that’s really interesting for me,” Brown said.

Brown added, “I’m really aware of how privileged I am to have that access to education and to learn more about the things that I want to learn about, and then help others in retrieving that education in communities and areas that young people aren’t able to access curriculums. It’s just a circle that keeps giving.”