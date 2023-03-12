Open in App
Saline County, AR
See more from this location?
FOX 16 News

Traffic Alert: accident snarls traffic on I-30 in Saline County

By Brandon Ringo,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiT47_0lFtGBAZ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Traffic on Interstate 30 in Saline County came to a stand-still Saturday evening due to a rollover accident.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials, the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The accident affected all westbound lanes.

Officials said that the incident happened near mile marker 114.1 .2 miles southwest of Benton.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
‘It’s rough’: North Little Rock drivers frustrated over road construction
North Little Rock, AR1 day ago
430 River Bridge 'flex lane' set to open soon
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
High-speed pursuit leads to arrest in Pine Bluff
Little Rock, AR6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jefferson County deputies arrest man after high-speed car chase
Pine Bluff, AR4 hours ago
Road construction set to begin on Highway 67 in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AR2 days ago
People left wondering where to go after Central Arkansas homeless camps cleared out
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Cattle ranchers in Malvern frustrated as water contamination puts a halt on business
Malvern, AR1 day ago
Judge issues restraining order against Summit Utilities
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Malvern cattlemen angered over water pollution
Malvern, AR1 day ago
Little Rock police investigating traffic collision at Stagecoach, Rockwood Road
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Arkansas State Police announce a missing and endangered child advisory
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
'Today is a big day' | Benton signs off on largest land purchase in city's history
Benton, AR2 days ago
Little Rock School District Stocks the Rock the Wright Way
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Woman & two children missing from Jacksonville safely found
Jacksonville, AR1 day ago
City of Benton purchases over 500 acres for Parks and Recreation
Benton, AR1 day ago
Little Rock police investigating Thursday night crash, five injured
Little Rock, AR6 days ago
The Story Behind the Fried Bologna Sandwich
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Hispanic grocery store in Benton set to open its doors in May
Benton, AR1 day ago
Gov. Sanders officially signs Vincent Parks Law
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Dozens of customers out thousands of dollars after Arkadelphia business suddenly closes
Arkadelphia, AR3 days ago
Little Rock Post Office holding job fair, $19+ per hour
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Man found dead at Little Rock truck stop in February identified
Little Rock, AR8 days ago
The Cemetery Act passes through Arkansas House Committee, would penalize perpetual cemetery owners for poor upkeep
Hensley, AR2 days ago
Pine Bluff’s Class 5A state hoops title brings emotional healing inside celebration
Pine Bluff, AR20 hours ago
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to temporarily close access to WMAs
Little Rock, AR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy