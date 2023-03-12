Open in App
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Errors cause turmoil for Cajuns as HPU wins Game 2

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick,

5 days ago
Louisiana baseball suffered three errors in their 5-1 loss to High Point in game two of their three-game series on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Julian Brock scored the first and only run for the Cajuns with an RBI single in the opening frame.

Junior pitcher Brendan Moody suffered the loss in a performance where he pitched 5.1 innings, struck out six batters, and gave up two earned runs.

UL (9-5) faces High Point in the rubber match of the series on Sunday, Mar. 12. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.
Comments / 0

Community Policy