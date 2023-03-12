The Mandalorian's Next Episode Is Reportedly the Longest of the Series

After a two-year hiatus, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally back on Disney+. The first two episodes of the third season have seen Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu meeting up with old friends and going on new adventures , and the third episode promises more excitement. In fact, there are rumors circulating that the upcoming episode will be the longest of the series. According to Cryptic HD QUALITY on Twitter, the newest episode will be 56 minutes and 11 seconds long.

Previously, the longest episode of The Mandalorian was the Season 2 premiere, "Chapter 9: The Marshall," which ran for 51 minutes and 47 seconds. Last week's episode, "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore," was 42 minutes and 23 seconds long. The latest episode saw Mando and Grogu traveling to Mandalore, but after Mando is captured, they seek the help of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff). Bo-Katan saves Mando and joins him on his quest to wade into the Living Waters so he can be cleansed for taking off his helmet and showing his face to Grorgu. Unfortunately, Mando encounters a Mythosaurs and nearly drowns , and must be saved by Bo-Katan once again.

What's Next For Bo-Katan?

Bo-Katan is currently at a crossroads. Her plans to restore herself as the rightful ruler of Mandalore were thwarted when Din ended up with the Darksaber. Since the weapon can only be won in combat, the second season finale had fans thinking Bo-Katan would be coming for Din and the weapon , but the premiere revealed that she has given up on her quest.

"We have to go back to see why she's doing what she's doing," Sackhoff recently told Deadline . "This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She's fought forever and she realizes that doesn't work. You can't continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din - I don't know if I'll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him - but she doesn't not. He's done nothing. If didn't have the Darksaber, he's done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she's not going to fight her people anymore. She's not going to fight someone who she doesn't have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she's at right now, every direction she's done before didn't work before. That's what she's trying to figure out."

The third episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian 's third season drops on Disney+ on March 15th.

