Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

This marked the coldest home game in FC Cincinnati history

By Pat Brennan, Cincinnati Enquirer,

5 days ago

Early-season Major League Soccer matches continue to be a test of the human body in harsh conditions.

Week Three of the MLS season saw a match played in snow in St. Paul, Minnesota as well as FC Cincinnati set the record for the coldest home match in team history.

The temperature could drop to as low as 34F over the course of the match.

The 7:30 p.m. match at TQL Stadium kicked off with a gametime temperature of 39F. That eclipsed the previous record (as recorded at the opening whistle), which was 41 degrees on March 30, 2019 against Philadelphia Union. That match was played at Nippert Stadium.

Northern cities in MLS could still produce winter conditions for several more weeks. The early forecast for FC Cincinnati's game next Saturday at Chicago Fire is calling for snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akr2d_0lFtB2Pu00

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: This marked the coldest home game in FC Cincinnati history

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Reds cut 5 prospects from camp, including Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Patrick Peterson, who expressed interest in Cincinnati, to sign with Pittsburgh
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Montgomery Inn Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Orlando Brown Jr. to Cincinnati: 'I'd bet the house on me and my work ethic'
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Petition Calls on Xavier University to Kick Joe Deters Out of the Classroom
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy