Prep basketball: Odam, Broom shine as Alabama All-Stars beat Mississippi

John Broom, left, and Alex Odam participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Staff photos

MOBILE — Piedmont's Alex Odam had eight points and Jacksonville's John Broom added six as the Alabama All-Stars beat the Mississippi All-Stars 91-72 on Friday in their annual off-season game.

Both started for the Alabama team. Odam, a Jacksonville State signee, played 14 minutes, 9 seconds and made all three shots he took from the field. He also made both foul shots and passed out two assists. He got a steal and a rebound and didn't make a turnover.