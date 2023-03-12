To the Point: Repeal of Right to Work law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week, Democrats in the House and Senate continued with unprecedented legislative activity as they check off more and more of their priorities bottled up for 40 years.

One big and divisive bill was the repeal of “Right to Work.”

“I just want to change the narrative a little bit about “Right to Work,” this is restoring workers freedoms. And “Right to Work” I think is a narrative that has been pushed but it’s really about protecting workers rights,” Rep. Will Snyder, D-Muskegon, said.

But House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Marshall, says it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“We’re now taking up legislation that’s now going to move our state backwards and make us less competitive and make the next project we have to land even more expensive to offset continued policies that are taking us away from being a competitive state,” he said.

Plus, we’ll introduce you to one Democrat who wants to be your next United States Senator on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 11.

