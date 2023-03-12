Open in App
Blackstone, MA
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating deadly stabbing in Blackstone

By Michael DeFusco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfTLL_0lFtAHXL00


BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — A 42-year-old man died on Saturday after he was stabbed inside a home on Blackstone St. in Blackstone, Massachusetts.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, Blackstone police discovered the victim around 11:15 Saturday morning. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested a 32-year-old man, who was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Police said that due to the “domestic nature” of the incident, they are keeping the identities of the suspect and victim private.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Police: New Bedford man arrested in connection with fight at Fairhaven Walmart
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
Mass. man charged with shooting girlfriend, killing her 14-year-old son
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Man Accused of Stabbing Uncle to Death in Blackstone Home Held in Jail
Blackstone, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Bedford man to serve up to 8 years for bus depot stabbing
New Bedford, MA5 hours ago
Warwick police look to identify man connected to Walgreens incident
Warwick, RI9 hours ago
Fall River man sentenced to prison for avoiding arrest, injuring officer
Fall River, MA10 hours ago
Police identify Pawtucket man killed in Mansfield crash
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
Police investigate a shots-fired incident reported between vehicles
Providence, RI10 hours ago
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Middletown
Middletown, RI1 day ago
Taunton man sentenced after hitting cruiser, trafficking drugs
Taunton, MA10 hours ago
Fall River man who threatened wife with knife, assaulted her, injured an officer and struck a vehicle, sentenced to jail
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Multiple overdoses in Plymouth prompt warning from police: ‘It isn’t the 1980′s anymore’
Plymouth, MA9 hours ago
Sneakers, Cash Stolen From Providence Store in Armed Robbery
Providence, RI21 hours ago
Two arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl, cocaine
Pawtucket, RI1 day ago
Man shot, killed in New Bedford
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Firearm-Related Incident at Fairhaven Walmart
Fairhaven, MA1 day ago
'Unthinkable': Brockton Stepfather Accused Of Shooting 14-Year-Old Stepson To Death
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Suspect caught on camera breaking into VR lounge, stealing headsets
Providence, RI3 hours ago
Man who attacked 3 seniors outside police station sent to prison
Fall River, MA2 days ago
Officials tight-lipped amid investigation into Westerly school employee
Westerly, RI23 hours ago
Police Seek Help Locating Missing Worcester Teen
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Teens crash stolen car into New Bedford home
New Bedford, MA2 days ago
Fall River Man Gets Jail Time for Assaulting His Wife With Knife
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Gianna Torres of Nashua, New Hampshire Arrested For Class B Felony And Breach of Bail
Nashua, NH1 day ago
Man pleads guilty to embezzling $1M from Warwick company
Warwick, RI7 hours ago
Warwick Police Warn Of Scam
Warwick, RI10 hours ago
RI man killed in Mansfield crash
Mansfield, MA3 days ago
Swansea police search for missing 16-year-old boy
Swansea, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy