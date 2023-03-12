Police investigating deadly stabbing in Blackstone



BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — A 42-year-old man died on Saturday after he was stabbed inside a home on Blackstone St. in Blackstone, Massachusetts.

According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, Blackstone police discovered the victim around 11:15 Saturday morning. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested a 32-year-old man, who was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Police said that due to the “domestic nature” of the incident, they are keeping the identities of the suspect and victim private.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.

