Emporia St. ends Northern St. season in NCAA Tourney

Maryville, Mo. (Northern St.)– The No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball fell to (RV) Emporia State in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament Saturday afternoon. The Wolves struggled to get things going offensively, shooting 30.0% from the floor and 22.9% from the 3-point line.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 51, ESU 72

Records: NSU 24-7, 23-8

Attendance: 651



HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a slow start for the Wolves who trailed 43-23 at the half

Northern held Emporia State to 29 points in the second however was unable to overcome the first half deficit

The Wolves tallied 18 points in the paint, six points off turnovers, and five second chance points; while the Hornets recorded 40 points in the paint, 19 points off turnovers, and 22 points off the bench

NSU tallied 35 rebounds, ten assists, eight made 3-pointers, seven steals, and two blocks

Sam Masten and Augustin Reede led the team in double figures, scoring 18 and 12 points respectively

With his eighth points of the game, Masten scored his 1000 th point as a Wolf and concluded his collegiate career with 1,465 points; he is the 60 th member of the Northern State 1000 point club

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Sam Masten : 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Augustin Reede : 12 points, 2 assists

Jordan Belka : 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

2022-23 ROUND UP

Northern State closes out the season as the NSIC Overall and North Division Champions, qualifying for their 15 th NCAA Tournament in program history

NCAA Tournament in program history Saul Phillips reached the 300 career milestone this season and holds an 89-27 record overall at Northern State; he earned NSIC Coach of the Year honors

Sam Masten tallied NSIC North Division Player of the Year, first team NSIC All-Conference, CSC Academic All-District, and D2CCA All-District first team honors

Jordan Belka was named the NSIC Bob Olson Outstanding Senior of the Year and honored on the NSIC All-Conference second team and CSC Academic All-District team

Jacksen Moni landed on the NSIC All-Conference first team

Masten and Belka (1,314) reached the 1000 career milestone and became the 59 th and 60 th members of the Northern State 1000 point club

