St. Mary Catholic Zephyrs headed to boys state basketball tournament after holding off Auburndale

APPLETON – After being bounced in the regional finals the last two seasons, the St. Mary Catholic Zephyrs were bound and determined to reach greater heights this year.

It wasn’t easy and after a hard-fought battle with the Auburndale Eagles on Saturday, mission accomplished.

The Zephyrs rallied from as much as seven points down to earn a 75-70 win in front of a raucous crowd at Appleton East High School. It will be SMC’s first trip to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament since earning a trip to Madison in 2009.

“My four years playing here, we’ve worked so hard to get to this point to get to state and finally did it, so I’m kind of at a loss for words,” Daniel Griffith said. “It just shows that hard work pays off. It feels so good because we’ve worked so hard to get here and we finally did it.

“I’d say we’ve all been playing together so long, so like the chemistry we’ve built over the years. Me and Cole (Uhlenbrauck) have been playing together since second grade. Reaching our goal and getting to where we are feels awesome.”

Uhlenbrauck agreed.

“I mean, it’s awesome,” he said. “We’ve put in so much work through the years since we were grade schoolers. Our hard work has paid off. We know we’re supposed to be here, and our ultimate goal is definitely coming true.”

RELATED: 'We really love this feeling': Laconia wins Division 4 state basketball championship for first title in program history

RELATED: Neenah Rockets rout Superior to punch ticket back to Division 1 boys basketball state tournament

RELATED: De Pere boys basketball clinches third trip to state since World War II

RELATED: Brillion Lions hold off Xavier Hawks to earn return trip to WIAA Division 3 state basketball tournament

Neither team led by more than seven points as the game teetered back and forth for much of the time.

The difference-maker, however, may have been the free-throw shooting of Griffith. The 5-foot-8 senior drained 12 of 13 free throws for the game, including 11 of 12 in the final 15 or so minutes. He finished with 24 points.

“He’s money,” Uhlenbrauck said of Griffith.

“Every day at practice our coach pushes us,” Griffith said. “We shoot a bunch of free throws. Our goal as a team is to be at 75%, so we just work really hard on free throws. Free throws are a big part of the game.”

The Eagles established themselves with solid play inside to take a 35-32 halftime advantage.

“We knew that coming in,” Zephyrs coach Paul Bradshaw said. “They hit the glass hard. Mason (White Eagle), No. 24, is incredible inside. He never misses, and he’s not a big kid. He just finds a way to get the ball and get it back up on the glass and score. He played a phenomenal game. We had a really tough time with him. That, honestly, was one of the big things we were worried about.”

White Eagle led Auburndale with a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half to keep the Eagles within striking distance.

Auburndale led for most of the early part of the second half before Uhlenbrauck nailed a 3-pointer to give the Zephyrs a 50-49 lead with 10:49 left. Uhlenbrauck finished with 19 points, including 12 in the second half.

“That was huge for us as far as a momentum standpoint because Danny and Cole are both great shooters, and of course they are taking them away,” Bradshaw said. “For us to get that momentum going, I think the rest of the team feeds off that and that helped us take the lead and keep it.”

From there SMC pushed the lead to as much as seven before having to fend off the Eagles in the final seconds.

“We count on just taking care of the ball,” Griffith said. “Making the right plays, getting stops. We needed to get stops. We worked on defense all year. When we needed stops we got them and we made our free throws.

“We’re super versatile as a team. We look at our opponents and we see what we need to do to win the game, whether that’s scoring 80 points, whether that’s scoring 50 points. We can do anything our coach asks.”

Also helping power the Zephyrs was Fisher MacKenzie with 11 points.

“Absolute warrior,” Griffith said of MacKenzie. “He goes down. I thought he broke his ankle. The fact he’s playing on a terrible sprain, that’s awesome. It just shows the heart he has for the game and the love he has for this team. It’s awesome to see him fight through a super tough injury.”

Besides White Eagle, Auburndale was also led by Alex Willfahrt with 15 points and Caden Weinfurter with 10.

As for St. Mary Catholic, it will be time to enjoy the moment and wait for the seedings to see who its next opponent will be Thursday at the Kohl Center.

“I’ll let you know when I land,” Bradshaw said when asked about the trip to the Kohl Center. “It’s awesome. One of our jayvee coaches just came up and said, ‘This is what we talked about at the preseason coaches meeting,’ and it was. We went through this two years in a row not getting past winning the regional final.

“We knew it’s a tough thing to get through sectionals and get to state. So I’m just excited for the guys. It’s phenomenal for these guys to get to state and enjoy that.”

Auburndale 35 35 - 70

St. Mary Catholic 32 43 - 75

Auburndale: Raab 3, Weber 6, Yeske 6, Anderson 2, Willfahrt 15, Scholl 3, White Eagle 25, Weinfurter 10. 3-pt: Raab, Yeske, Willfahrt, Weinfurter 2. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 16.

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 24, Ripley 6, Fields 7, Nackers 8, C. Uhlenbrauck 19, MacKenzie 11. 3-pt: Griffith 2, Fields 2, C. Uhlenbrauck 2, MacKenzie 3. FT: 16-18. Fouls: 13.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: St. Mary Catholic Zephyrs headed to boys state basketball tournament after holding off Auburndale