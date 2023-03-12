Open in App
Johnson City, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

Sander will ‘advocate very strongly’ for current assistant men’s basketball coaches

By Nick Dugan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLmy8_0lFt5n9h00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Friday, in a move that took some by surprise, ETSU parted ways with head men’s basketball coach, Desmond Oliver, after two seasons leading the program.

Buccaneers’ Director of Athletics, Dr. Richard Sander, admitted two years is a short amount of time for a head coach to make his or her mark. However, he believed the move was necessary.

“Every college basketball player wants to compete for championships and play meaningful games in March,” Sander said Friday. “We really weren’t getting to that level.”

The Blue and Gold finished 15-21 in the SoCon over the last two seasons and failed to win a conference tournament game in that span, as well.

But, Oliver’s departure from the program does not necessarily mean his assistant coaches will leave, as well. In fact, Sander hopes that some of them will stay – although the situation with a new, incoming coach can be tricky.

“I think the assistant coaches have a really strong relationship with the players,” Sander said. “That was one of the things that was pretty evident when I did this evaluation [of the program].”

“The one thing – you have to be a little bit careful about is when a new coach comes in, you don’t want to tie their hands too much,” he continued. “But, like I said, I will advocate very strongly for the assistant coaches who are here.”

First-year assistant coach, and former Buc, Joe Hugley has been named interim head coach following Oliver’s departure.

Mark Bialkoski and Vince Martin also serves as assistants under Oliver during the 2022-23 season. Bialkoski joined the staff in 2021, while Martin came aboard in April 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Johnson City, TN newsLocal Johnson City, TN
ETSU softball splits doubleheader with Morehead St.
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
ETSU women begin preparing for Florida International in the W-B-I
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Jolene, Boone welcome first eaglet of 2023 to Johnson City nest
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
University School and Hampton advance to the semi-finals while D-B’s season ends
Hampton, TN22 hours ago
Trio of area teams prepare for state basketball quarterfinals
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
High School Standouts: DB’s True a leader on the podium and the pitch
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Unicoi Co., Volunteer set off for 3A state basketball tournament
Erwin, TN3 days ago
Volunteer and Unicoi Co. fall in round one of the Class 3-A state tournament
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Kenny Wallace and Ben Rhodes test out the dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, TN21 hours ago
Hard Rock Bristol Casino gears up for a busy weekend of sport betting
Bristol, VA3 hours ago
Free grandstand admission to Bush’s Beans Practice Day on April 7 at BMS
Bristol, TN2 days ago
‘Gym Dog’ in Elizabethton to host sports showcase
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
ETSU student recognized for emergency medicine studies
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Archie Campbell Museum in Bulls Gap celebrates comic’s roots
Bulls Gap, TN1 day ago
Country broadcasting icon Charlie Chase remembers growing up in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
History printed in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
BTPD retired narcotics K9 succumbs to cancer
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Contract approved for new KCS superintendent
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events in the Tri-Cities
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Community Heroes: Boutique owner champions local artists, encourages involvement
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Kingsport girl awaits heart transplant
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Shirley’s Home Cooking to close after 33 years, owners say
Hampton, TN22 hours ago
‘Rockin’ for Rescues’ happening this April in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN8 hours ago
City, community work together on future Bristol skate park
Bristol, TN3 days ago
Country Thunder music festival announces full lineup
Bristol, TN3 days ago
Man arrested a year after 20-year-old's death
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN1 day ago
Bays Mountain announces official license plate
Kingsport, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy