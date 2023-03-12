Horseheads' Huntley leads Section 4 girls to third place at state bowling tournament

Horseheads senior Emily Huntley placed second Saturday in the girls sectional team and individual competition during day two of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Bowling Championships at Strike 'N Spare Lanes in Syracuse, leading Section 4 to third place.

On Friday, the Elmira boys won the Division 1 state title at Strike 'N Spare Lanes. Bowlers from state qualifier team champions are not eligible for the all-star team.

The Waverly boys and Union Springs/Port Byron girls will represent Section 4 in the Division 2 team competition Sunday.

Huntley's day included 266 game

Huntley's six-game total was 1326. She had a high game of 266 and her other scores were 206, 214, 189, 237 and 214.

Eliana Occhino of Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy finished first with a score of 1364.

Section 4's team score was 6269, just 15 pins from the 6284 total of champion Section 6. Section 11 took second with a score of 6283.

Alexis Barton of Windsor finished eighth, the second-best effort for a Section 4 girl. Her score of 1257 included games of 165, 234, 254, 164, 248 and 192.

Also for Section 4, Greene-Oxford's Halia Tallett was 12th with a score of 1234 (255 high game), Maine-Endwell's Rylee Roe 18th (1206), Candor's Janelle Marsh 30th (1152) and Bainbridge-Guilford's Catherine Fuller 35th (1098).

Corning's Kennedy fifth in boys competition

Cameron Kennedy of Corning finished fifth in the boys competition to help Section 4 to sixth place in the team standings.

Kennedy's six-game score was 1341, with games of 236, 254, 202, 181, 246 and 222. Zach Bombard of Section 2's La Salle finished first with a 1410 total highlighted by a 276 game.

Section 5 won the title with a score of 6576. Section 4 had a pin total of 6321.

Landon Butenko of Chenango Forks finished 12th with a score of 1290 (236 high game). Also for Section 4, Hancock's Anton Leonard was 19th (1259, 259 game), Unadilla Valley's Jacob Prentice 30th (1220), Johnson City's Lucas Card 48th (1125) and Horseheads' Michael Rennells 53rd (1108).

