The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball annihilates Tulane to set up AAC Tournament title game vs Houston

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas − Bring on No. 1 Houston.

Memphis basketball , with one of its best performances of the season, took out months of frustration on Tulane Saturday at Dickies Arena. In the semifinals of the AAC Tournament, the Tigers (25-8) annihilated the Green Wave 94-54. Tulane (20-11) beat Memphis twice in the regular-season − hanging 90-plus points on it both times − one of them accounting for the only real blemish on its NCAA Tournament resumé.

DeAndre Williams led the dominant effort with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Kendric Davis backed him up with 20 points of his own to go along with six assists.

Second-seeded Memphis will face top-seeded Houston (31-2) on Sunday (2:15 p.m., ESPN) in the championship game. The Cougars, who also defeated the Tigers twice in the regular season, beat Cincinnati 69-48 Saturday to set up a rematch of last season's tournament title game. AAC Player of the Year, Marcus Sasser, left Saturday's game with an injury and is questionable for Sunday's game.

Davis had his mind set on revenge for weeks, especially since he viewed Jaylen Forbes' trash-talking toward coach Penny Hardaway at FedExForum last month as disrespectful.

“I was thinking, ‘Man, if we ever get a chance again, I’m going at him,’” said Davis. “Like, man, it’s something about me, I don’t like talking. Let’s just hoop. To disrespect our coach on our home floor, that sat on my mind. I told everybody, if it’s anything, this is the game I want. And we got it done.”

Anatomy of a dominant run

Tulane punched first. The Green Wave jumped out to a 10-5 lead by hitting four of their first six field goal attempts.

Cutting into the deficit began innocently enough for the Tigers. Alex Lomax found Chandler Lawson under the basket, and the senior forward smoothly laid it in. But that basket was the spark for a full-on, raging inferno for the Tigers.

Starting with Lawson's field goal, Memphis was completely engaged on both ends of the court, top to bottom. The Tigers closed the first half 11-of-24 from the field and 10 for 11 at the free throw line. Meanwhile, they turned up the heat on defense as well. After Tulane's early success, it turned ice cold, hitting just two of its next 25 field goal attempts.

The defining defensive possession

The Green Wave took possession down 27-14 with 6:15 left in the first half. Nothing insurmountable about that − if only the Memphis defense wasn't on another plane altogether.

Tulane worked the ball up the floor in plenty of time. It swung the ball around the horn, from one to the next, each one more hopeful than the other to find an opening or a good look at the basket. But every path was cut off by a feisty Tiger. Every clean sightline eventually obstructed by an active hand.

By the time the shot clock was in the waning seconds, a desperate Collin Holloway's drive toward the basket was stymied when he committed an offensive foul, giving the ball right back to the Tigers.

One way or another

Less than 24 hours after Davis and Williams put on one of the greatest two-man shows in program history, well, they pulled off one heck of an encore.

Williams, who scored a season-high 35 points in Friday's 81-76 win over UCF, gave the Tigers another dominant showing with 27 points. Davis, who knocked down 33 Friday, had 20 on Saturday.

But, where the win over UCF revolved around those two, the Tigers' supporting cast joined the party. Four other Tigers scored at least six points.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball annihilates Tulane to set up AAC Tournament title game vs Houston

