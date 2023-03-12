Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
WSPA 7News

Wofford scores 3 runs in the 8th to secure a 5-2 win over Cincinnati for program record 14th straight win

By Todd Summers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwNJi_0lFt3uIo00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – With the score tied at two apiece in the bottom of the eighth, the Wofford baseball team finally broke through the pitchers’ duel with an Andrew Mannelly RBI single, sparking a three-run inning en route to a 5-2 win over Cincinnati Saturday afternoon at Russell C. King Field. The Terriers improve to 14-1 with the result, and the Bearcats drop to 7-8.

Wofford has pushed its winning streak to 14 games, now the longest streak in program history. It tops the 13-game run that opened the 1983 campaign.

Luke Stephens (2-0) earned the win in relief for the Terriers, tossing the final 2.0 innings. He allowed no runs on two hits and struck out two. Charlie Weber started for Wofford, throwing 4.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits. He tallied six punchouts. Zac Cowan was the middle arm, pitching 3.0 innings of one-run ball with two hits and four strikeouts. Combined, the three Terrier hurlers tallied 12 strikeouts and issued no walks.

Bearcat reliever Garrett Harker (0-2) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on two hits and two walks.

Wofford recorded eight hits at the plate, with David Wiley delivering the only multi-hit performance for the Terriers. Both knocks went for extra bases as the sophomore notched a triple and a double. He added a walk to reach three total times. Ryan Galanie also reached safely three times with a hit and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 40 games. For a second-straight game, freshman Andrew Mannelly delivered as a pinch hitter, coming up clutch with an RBI single in the eighth that plated what proved to be the winning run.

Cincinnati struck first this afternoon, wasting no time with a solo home run by the third batter of the game.

However, Wofford wasted no time responding. In the bottom of the first with runners on first and third, the Terriers ran a delayed double steal. Cincinnati’s throws were not in time to either base, allowing Dixon Black to swipe second and Stan Zagrodnik to steal home, tying the game at 1-1.

The offenses went quiet for four innings from there. In the top of the sixth, the Bearcats went deep again with another solo shot, pulling ahead, 2-1.

But yet again, the Terriers responded in the bottom of the frame. After David Wiley tripled into the right field corner, Cameron Gill brought him home with an RBI groundout. The score was leveled at 2-2.

After a scoreless seventh, the Terriers held Cincinnati off the board again in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the frame, Wofford finally broke through. Wiley delivered a lead-off double to get things started. Though the next batter flew out, Andrew Mannelly stepped up looking to deliver as a pinch-hitter in back-to-back contests. And he did just that, dropping a single into centerfield, plating Wiley for the newfound lead. Mannelly advanced to second on the throw, and then he moved to third after an errant pick-off attempt. Despite striking out, Jack Renwick reached via the wild pitch, and the ball bouncing away allowed Mannelly to scurry home. Later in the frame, the bases were loaded with Black at the dish, who was hit by a pitch to bring in another run. This made the score 5-2 entering the final frame.

Luke Stephens remained firm on the bump, silencing the Bearcats in the top of the ninth to secure the 5-2 Terrier win and claim the series.

Wofford and Cincinnati will conclude the series with game three tomorrow afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

