Traffic Alert: accident snarls traffic on I-30 in Saline County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Traffic on Interstate 30 in Saline County came to a stand-still Saturday evening due to a rollover accident.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation officials, the accident happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The accident affected all westbound lanes.

Officials said that the incident happened near mile marker 114.1 .2 miles southwest of Benton.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.