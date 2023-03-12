Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rock Valley women play with ‘Fab Five,’ lose to Morton in district championship

By Regan Holgate,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Gb7B_0lFt3jq300

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s basketball team played in the Midwest B District Championship game of the NJCAA Region IV postseason tournament Saturday afternoon.

They hosted the number one seed Morton College Panthers at The Nest. Morton ran away with it in the second half. Morton won 96-68.

Rock Valley was playing with only five players. The other seven were ejected in the semifinal game against Kankakee Community College after a scuffle broke out and the players left the bench. They had to sit out of this game.

RVC’s fab five consisted of sophomore Emily Rich , and four freshmen in Elli Teubert , Maya Mitchell , Sam Tourtillott and McKenna Williams .

Mitchell led the team with 23 points, Williams came up right behind her with 18.

RVC finishes the year as the 9th ranked team with a 25-7 record.

For highlights watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rockford, IL newsLocal Rockford, IL
Doby, Dixon take NIC-10’s top honors in boys basketball
Rockford, IL3 hours ago
Orangeville native Tessa Janecke earns the top freshman honor in women’s college ice hockey
Orangeville, IL1 hour ago
Changes are coming to Aldeen Golf Club, including a ‘goose dog’
Rockford, IL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Belvidere North’s Nick Winters signs with UW-La Crosse
Belvidere, IL21 hours ago
Players/coaches announced for the annual Rising Stars Classic all-star games
Rockford, IL1 day ago
IceHogs fight their way to an OT win over Manitoba
Rockford, IL21 hours ago
Freeport’s Zeke Vandenburgh performs for NFL scouts at Northwestern’s Pro Day
Freeport, IL1 day ago
Rockford’s James Robinson headed to the New England Patriots
Rockford, IL22 hours ago
Children dazzled by first experience at Rockford’s Coronado Theatre
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Blowing Snow and Slippery Roads for Sioux Falls Thursday
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
‘Anything that Floats’ race returns to Rock River
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Is it illegal to own a zebra in Illinois?
Ohio, IL1 day ago
Winter Storm Watch posted for southeast South Dakota (Audio)
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Mandatory paid time off: ‘a strain’ for Illinois business
Springfield, IL5 hours ago
You Need to Take a Road Trip to Try Iowa’s Best Steakhouse
Le Mars, IA1 day ago
Donate blood, get a cholesterol test at Rockford blood center
Rockford, IL3 hours ago
How many garage sales can I have in a year?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford police investigating man’s death on Green Street
Rockford, IL15 hours ago
After 100+ Years, Demolition of a Lake Geneva Area Mansion is Underway
Lake Geneva, WI3 days ago
Two New Businesses Coming to Sioux Falls East Side
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Looking at latest snowfall predictions
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
The growing issue of blood clots
Rockford, IL23 hours ago
BBQ pitmaster set to move into former Rathskeller restaurant
Rockford, IL6 days ago
Where are we sitting for snowfall through first half of March 2023?
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Rockford woman spends 15 years helping neighborhood’s less fortunate
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Allen Lazard agrees to deal with the New York Jets; is Rodgers next to New York?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Neighbor reacts to car stuck on Decatur bridge
Decatur, IL4 days ago
Six men charged for flatbed trailers, truck theft from Pecatonica business
Pecatonica, IL2 days ago
Drug company to open $50M facility in Rockford
Rockford, IL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy