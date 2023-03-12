Open in App
Paul George Reacts to Russell Westbrook Making History in Clippers vs Knicks

By Farbod Esnaashari,

5 days ago

Paul George gave very high praise to Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made history against the New York Knicks, and there are very few prouder of him than Paul George.

Westbrook passed Isiah Thomas to become 9th all-time in assists after the Clippers defeated the Knicks on Saturday afternoon, and George shared his response postgame.

"Hall of Famer," George immediately said. "One of the best point guards ever. Not one player I think Russ is comparable to. He's in his own lane. One of the greats."

It's going to be a long time before Russell Westbrook moves up on the list again, but it's also going to be a long time before another active player passes up Westbrook on the list, too. Russell Westbrook currently has 9,062 assists, and the next active player is James Harden with 6,924 assists. After that, it's Kyle Lowry with 6,701 assists. While there is a chance James Harden may be able to catch Westbrook, it's not like Westbrook isn't done making more plays himself.

The most important thing for the Clippers today was coming out against the New York Knicks with a victory. LA is on a much-needed three-game winning streak after losing the last five games straight and now finds themselves as the fifth seed in the western conference. They're now only 2.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed, but still only one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed.

