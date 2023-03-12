Paul George Makes History in Clippers vs. Knicks Game

LA Clippers star Paul George made history vs. the New York Knicks

With his first three of the game on Saturday afternoon, LA Clippers star Paul George became the 14th player in NBA history with at least 2,000 made threes. George had an all-around solid showing in the win over New York, helping lead the Clippers to their third-straight victory.

After dropping five-straight games following the All-Star break, the Clippers have picked up three-straight wins to regain sole possession of the 5th seed. George has been a big reason why, really elevating his play as of late, which is something he attributes to health.

George admitted recently that he has been less than 100% at times this year from a health standpoint, but said he has been feeling much better lately. According to George, there is nothing out there on the court that he feels he cannot do right now. While it was a three-point shot milestone that George hit on Saturday, he has been driving to the rim much more lately, which he said is a product of his improved physical state on the court.

The Clippers are winners of their last three games, and will look to stay hot as they face the defending champion Golden State Warriors next week. With Paul George now 14th all-time in three-pointers made, he will continue to climb much higher as he finishes the last several years of his Hall-of-Fame career.

Related Articles

Damian Lillard Cites Russell Westbrook's Career in Bold Claim

Bones Hyland Reveals What Went Wrong With Denver Nuggets

Paul George: Championship With Clippers Would Outweigh One With Lakers