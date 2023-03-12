Open in App
Santa Barbara, CA
KHON2

Hawaii women’s basketball prevails over UC Santa Barbara in Big West championship game, NCAA Tournament bound for second straight year

By Christian Shimabuku,

5 days ago
In its second consecutive Big West Conference tournament title game, the University of Hawaii womenâ€™s basketball team prevailed over UC Santa Barbara 61-59.

In improving to 18-14 for the 2022-2023 season, the Rainbow Wahine punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

After one of its best shooting performances of the year in a semifinal victory over Long Beach State on Friday, the Rainbow Wahine found themselves down 15 points at halftime on Saturday, a deficit that lasted midway through the third quarter.

Hawaii outscored the Gauchos 38-21 the rest of the way, lifted by heroic efforts from Daejah Phillips and point guard Lily Wahinekapu.

In a play that will be remembered fondly in the annals of UH basketball history, the Rainbow Wahine took their first lead since the first quarter on a 3-point play from Phillips with 3.4 seconds left. A 3-point attempt at the buzzer by Anya Choice was off the mark, sealing Hawaiiâ€™s win.

Wahinekapu and Phillips each finished with 19 points, and each also scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Wahinekapu, who hit all three of her 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter, was named to the Big West All-Tournament team. Meanwhile, Phillips was named the tournamentâ€™s Most Outstanding Player.

For UC Sanata Barbara (21-12), Alexis Tucker finished with a game-high 21 points.

Hawaii will discover its 2023 NCAA Tournament seeding and opponent on Sundayâ€™s NCAA selection show, which will be shown on ESPN at 2 p.m. HST.

