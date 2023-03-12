Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Academy wins first championship in 29 years

By Bradley Benson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmRhG_0lFszl0F00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy won six straight basketball titles from 1988-1994 but has not lifted the blue trophy since. The championship drought finally ended on Saturday as the Chargers defeated Hope Christian 70-39.

2023 state basketball tournament brackets

The Chargers dominated the entire game and proved why they deserved to be called the top team in class 4A. Led by Joe Jack’s 27 points, AA had three players score in double-figures including AJ Rivera (17) and Kellan Gehres (15). The Chargers were efficient shooting all around going 47.1% from the field and the team also out-rebounded the Huskies 35-26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnYf4_0lFszl0F00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Lobos fans turn up for men’s basketball, NIT tournament entrance
Albuquerque, NM21 hours ago
Two Lobo women starters opt out of WNIT
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
Lobos baseball falls at GCU
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
March Madness players who used to play in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
Volcano Vista sophomore named boys basketball player of the year
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
New Mexico United continues to add to roster
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
UNM men’s basketball season ends with NIT first round loss to Utah Valley
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
New Mexico United kicks off season on Saturday
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque Isotopes announce their 2023 Youth Skills Clinics
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Sports Desk: Lobo women’s basketball and Northern Arizona are mirror image of one another
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball is glad to continue playing
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Volcano Vista wins back-to-back state championships
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
State Tournament Basketball: Thursday Recap
Rio Rancho, NM6 days ago
Pecos defeats Menaul for state title bid
Pecos, NM6 days ago
Tohatchi wins 3A girls basketball championship
Tohatchi, NM6 days ago
New Mexico Living remembers Greg Frost Sr.
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Washington Middle School celebrates 100 years
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Study shows how far $100k will take you in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
UNM’s beloved duck pond undergoing major cleaning this Spring Break
Albuquerque, NM15 hours ago
First girl’s high school champions honored by New Mexico Activities Association
Albuquerque, NM6 days ago
Events in Albuquerque for St. Patrick’s Day
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Multiple storms to impact New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Santa Fe Parks and Open Space Division is hiring
Santa Fe, NM23 hours ago
Albuquerque Public Schools considers big changes for the 2023-2024 school year
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Building of former Quarters BBQ gets new owners
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Community says park by West Mesa HS is becoming a problem
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
Keep your eyes peeled: porcupine sightings in the Bosque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Call for investigation, Crime stats, Rain and snow, Water park replacement, Fan turnout
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
Old water park gets demolished
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Spending Spring Break on the slopes in Los Alamos
Los Alamos, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy