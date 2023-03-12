Jerry Kelly Became Oldest Player to Make Cut at Players, But He's Looking for More Than Just a Paycheck

Kelly, 56, backed into the cutline Saturday morning when the number moved to 2-over. He made the most of his opportunity in Round 3.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jerry Kelly was sure that par on the last hole would be enough to make the cut and at 56 years old, he would become the oldest player to make the cut at The Players Championship.

Sitting in the fairway on Friday morning, Kelly had 185 yards left into the 18 th hole with water left and furry moguls right.

His plan was to hit the green with a 4-iron or at the very least miss near the green and not in the heavy rough.

The plan died when Kelly found the moguls and eventually missed a 17-footer for par.

The 4-foot comebacker was no gimmie, but once it fell in Kelly believed his chances were gone to make the cut.

“I was in street clothes, my suitcase in the trunk, I was just about to pack my bag up,” Kelly said. “I already had my 12:18 flight going back to Phoenix and then things kind of turned my way. I did bring my golf clothes ironed, so I changed into those and went to the range.”

Sitting at 2-over-par, the cut line moved to 2-over as the second round completed on Saturday morning and Kelly was back in through the back door.

It was Kelly’s first made cut on the PGA Tour since the 2021 Sony Open. He shot a 3-under 69 in Round 3, leaving him at T57. It matche his best third-round score ever at the Players he’s in position for a substantial paycheck from a purse of $25 million.

“That's totally irrelevant,” Kelly said about the size of the purse. “I mean, to me, this time in my career, I'm playing for titles and that's it. I'm disappointed if I don't win, I'm not looking to pad my bank account. I'm looking for competition with these guys. I enjoy playing with them. I enjoy playing against them to be able to come out here and play with the young guys.

“And boy the little cherry on top you know being the oldest ever to make the cut that's pretty cool.”