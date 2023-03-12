Astros Continue Contract Talks With Altuve and Bregman

Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown stated that the team is continuing contract extension talks with two of their most beloved players.

The Houston Astros are continuing contract talks with stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman according to The Houston Chronicle .

Altuve and Bregman both have two years left on their current contract, with Bregman receiving $30.5 Million for this season and Altuve getting $29.2 Million.

When asked about the possibility of extending both players this year, General Manager Dana Brown was upfront about his intentions.

“It’s probably going to be more like next year,” Brown said of signing both to new deals. “We made it clear that we want to keep them both around. This is part of getting through (2025), getting to (2026), some more time to replenish the system without overhauling the roster."

Both players are represented by Scott Boras, who helped negotiate Manny Machado's new deal with the San Diego Padres earlier this year, but Brown is weary about long term contracts like Machado's.

Ten years for me, I’m just very uncomfortable,” Brown said earlier this week, referring to no player in particular. “I’d rather extend guys in their (arbitration) years as opposed to waiting until they’re free agents and doing long-term deals. I just don’t ever want to put the team, organization and ownership under that type of pressure. We know players change and I’m just not comfortable … these long contracts feel very uncomfortable to me.”

Altuve did mention earlier this year that he does want to retire in an Astros uniform saying last month,

“I’ve been here my whole career, and I hope to retire here, I’m happy to play with my teammates in Houston (and) for the fans.”

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !