Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

B/R: Brooklyn Nets wish that they could trade for Chicago's Coby White

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zhw4b_0lFsxREB00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets wish that they could trade for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, according to a post by Bleacher Report on Saturday. To put in context, this wasn’t a rumored trade around the NBA trade deadline. This is more of a mock trade given the needs of both teams.

Nets guard Seth Curry has played 49 games this season and is averaging 9.9 points in 21.4 minutes off the bench while shooting 45.9% from the field and 39.6% from three-point land. He has had inconsistent playing time this season as he has had moments of cold shooting and has had to deal with the roster turnover that happened around the deadline. His main skill of value is shooting the basketball and he makes Brooklyn a more dangerous team when his shot is on.

White is averaging 8.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.5% from behind the three-point line in 58 games played this season. He primarily comes off the bench for Chicago, but he has a more versatile skill set as he can also facilitate an offense and play some defense. More details on this hypothetical scenario down below:

Should the Nets do this trade if possible?

Seth Curry brings a different skill set to the table than Coby White. Curry is the better shooter and is the shot creator of the two. While White has better positional size which makes him harder to single out on defense than Curry, Curry has a better handle and is more equipped to be the point man if need be. Neither player is more than an average defender so that is probably a push. However, White being 23 makes him a better fit for Brooklyn’s rebuilding status than Curry who is 32.

Verdict: Yes.

What B/R thinks of the trade

“The Nets can’t go full rebuild mode since the Houston Rockets control their first-round picks in perpetuity, but Brooklyn pushed its timeline toward the future when it dealt both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the deadline. Swapping out the 32-year-old Curry for the 23-year-old White would be another step in that direction.

While White’s restricted free agency could be hard to calculate, the Nets could see the appeal of his outside shooting, shot-creation and transition attacking. Assuming Brooklyn still wants Ben Simmons in its future, White could be a fit with him since he works both on and off the ball.

As for the Bulls, Curry could step in as an upgraded version of White without the thorny restricted free agency upcoming. Curry’s superior shooting could help scratch one of Chicago’s biggest itches, and he’d bring a more polished offensive arsenal.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Ryan Poles explains why Bears didn't target Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO1 day ago
Michael Jordan in talks to sell stake in Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is 'progressing' in his recovery
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Buha: Lakers plan to run it back with current team for the 2023-24 season
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
The Lakers are apparently not 'pursuing' Kyrie Irving but we'll believe it when we see it
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Four Target stores closing this spring – see if your city is affected
College Park, MD2 days ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Andy Dalton left the Saints with a unique parting gift for the 2024 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL Free Agency: Seahawks agree to terms with former Lions C Evan Brown
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA22 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA5 hours ago
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks take Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt at No. 20
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Arizona’s disastrous upset loss to Princeton
Eugene, OR2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy