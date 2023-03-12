Open in App
Poland, OH
Lake Club event’s proceeds to help children in Northeast Ohio

By Kyle Alexander,

5 days ago

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Family and children were celebrated at the Lake Club on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by WKBN 27, was part of the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services’ “A Night With Dominic Tocco.” Guests were treated to food and cocktails. Dominic Tocco also serenaded everyone with music.

Volunteers hand out food, supplies to E. Palestine

Money raised from auctions will go toward Northeast Ohio Adoption Services. It supports fostering and mentoring families in the adoption process

“Whenever we get an opportunity — whether it’s a celebration or an event in the Valley — we want to make sure people understand that there’s a great need for foster families,” says Cheryl Tarantino, adoption services executive director.

“My brother and sister-in-law have adopted three children,” says event chair Kelly Verostko. “To be able to do this and have a beautiful setting at the Lake Club and make a difference — that’s why we do it.”

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services hopes to host the event again next year.

