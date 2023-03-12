Open in App
Inside The Phillies

Spring Surprise Inching Closer to Roster Spot with Phillies

By Hunter Simpson,

5 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies spring Cinderella story Jake Cave is making a case that will be hard to deny him an Opening Day roster spot.

While several players are trying to make the Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day roster, there are just two remaining spots on the bench. With the amount of depth the Phillies have, it'll be tough to make the cut. Players such as Scott Kingery, Darick Hall, and Kody Clemens are all in the mix.

One individual, however, has stood out from the rest with his incredible performances this spring - Jake Cave.

Cave Turning Heads in Spring Training

Not only is Cave hitting over .400 this spring, but he's doing it in style. The 30-year-old has hit a double, two triples, two home runs, and six RBI thus far in Spring Training.

Outside of Hall, who has hit four home runs and seven RBI, no other player fighting for a roster spot has come close to Cave's production. Cave has even been better than most of the Phillies regulars, most notably Nick Castellanos, who shares the same position.

Though Kingery has been playing very well lately, the likelihood of him making the Opening Day roster is still a longshot. Hall appears to be a lock at this point, and the way Cave has been hitting, it'd be hard to deny him a roster spot, especially considering how weak the Phillies are in center field. That isn't to say Kingery won't get his chance in 2023, just not on Opening Day.

