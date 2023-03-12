Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Around the North: The Bengals are in hot water with the NFLPA, language could affect the Browns

By Cory Kinnan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7d3R_0lFsvMH200

As we take a look around the AFC North, big news has dropped in the NFL as the NFLPA is now stating division rival Cincinnati Bengals. In an e-mail, the NFLPA is accusing the Bengals of attempting to strip away the right to workman’s compensation from players by submitting a proposal to the Ohio legislature. This would also affect the Cleveland Browns.

According to the player’s association, the Bengals have proposed the following language:

“Athletes who are under contract to play for a professional athletic team are not eligible to file for or receive a permanent partial disability award under this section.”

As the new league year is getting set to begin, the Bengals are starting it out on the wrong foot. And it leaves the Browns and their players in uneven standing as well.

