Warriors Hope Andrew Wiggins Will Return Before The End Of The Season, Says Steve Kerr

Warriors are hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will come back before the end of the season.

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins was widely considered to be the second-best player on the Golden State Warriors championship team last season, with the forward notably making the All-Star team in 2022. Many praised his defense and durability, and his two-way play was an x-factor for the Warriors in the playoffs.

This season though, Andrew Wiggins has been out for an extended period of time. He has had to miss multiple games with a "family matter," and it is clear that the star is dealing with something serious. Recently, Steve Kerr revealed that the Warriors hope that he returns before the end of the season, though he stated that there's nothing to report on.

"I think that's the hope," said Kerr. “There’s nothing to report on. We’re giving him space, as we've talked about, as he deals with something that's way more important than the game.”

There is no doubt that some things are bigger than basketball, and it is clear that Andrew Wiggins needs to take care of this situation before he returns to play. It is clear that the Warriors have been understanding of the situation, and hopefully, we see the forward come back sooner rather than later.

Andrew Wiggins has put up 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG for the Golden State Warriors this season while shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from the 3PT range. The Warriors have been inconsistent in his absence, and it is clear that he's a big part of the team's overall success .

J. R. Smith Once Said Andrew Wiggins Should Have Won Finals MVP In 2022

Andrew Wiggins had a huge impact for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, and there's no doubt that his rebounding was huge in the series against the Celtics. In fact, J. R. Smith once claimed that Wiggins should have won the Finals MVP award over Stephen Curry .

"Iggy had a better finals offense and defense in the first one and KD was KD for 2 so that only leaves the one that he was warned and no disrespect to him but to me, Wiggins would have won the last one. But that’s just me", said Smith.

Though that is definitely a hot take, it is clear that many were impressed with Andrew Wiggins' performances in the Finals. He had a huge Game 5 for the Warriors, putting up 26 points and 13 rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors will need Andrew Wiggins to come back to get far in the playoffs, as his two-way play is highly-valuable in a playoff setting. Hopefully, they do get him back, and with Wiggins, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.