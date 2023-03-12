Three years of COVID-19 in Michigan, survivor shares his story 02:18

(CBS DETROIT) - COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in Michigan. Friday marked three years since the disease was first detected in the state.

"They told my wife and they told my son he really doesn't have a good chance," said Alan Dorfman, recalling those days back in the spring of 2020 where he nearly lost his life due to a disease that, at the time, nobody knew much about.

"When I got there, the doc told me you have to go on the vent. You know, I was scared," Dorfman added. He was in his early 70's at the time. An age putting him among those with the highest risk of dying from COVID-19.

Soon after a positive test, Dorfman found himself hospitalized, on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

"This was not just a medical crisis, but a humanitarian crisis," says Teena Chopra, Detroit Medical Center Hospital Epidemiologist. She says COVID-19 exposed brought out the weaknesses in our medical systems.

No one saw something like this coming, so the preparation just wasn't there, so now the medical system us adjusting accordingly.

"As a community, we need to come together and be more prepared for anything similar that happens in the future," Chopra says.

After waking up from his coma and being discharged from the hospital, Dorfman says he was a shell of himself. He'd lost close to 60 pounds of muscle weight. He then began his journey through rehab to learn how to walk and perform day-to-day duties.

Dorfman also got a hero's welcome when he got home, with a familiar sight during the pandemic, a drive-by parade.

Dorfman says, above all else, he's grateful for not only his family, but the doctors at U of M Hospital who helped him along the way.

"They saved my life," Dorfman said while holding back tears.

Dorfman says he still has some weakness in his left arm due to his time in the coma, but other than that is healthy and living life once again.