There was a deep divide at the state Capitol this week over Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal to further strengthen Connecticut's gun laws.

State Representative Steven Stafstrom, co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, joined Eric Landskroner to speak on the sweeping new gun law proposal.

Also, Rep. Jim Himes calls on the White House to bring home a southwestern Connecticut man imprisoned in Iran. He joined the show to talk about the regime and other global threats.