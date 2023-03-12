Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paxton Lynch backward pass turns into Roughnecks touchdown in XFL 2023

By Barry Werner,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwpXP_0lFsubHc00

The Orlando Guardians are winless and appear to be going nowhere against the Houston Roughnecks in Week 4 of the XFL season.

Paxton Lynch, once a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, threw a backward pass in the first quarter on Saturday.

Will Likely of the Roughnecks scooped the ball on a bounce and cruised into the end zone.

The pass was clearly backward as was noted by rules official Dean Blandino in the replay command center.

For some reason, Guardians coach Terrell Buckley used his lone challenge of the game on the call.

The call was upheld and the winless Guardians were dealt another blow.p>

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Mattress Mack tossed a combined $4.05 million on Houston to win March Madness and the payout is astronomical
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Andy Dalton left the Saints with a unique parting gift for the 2024 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA5 hours ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Harrison Smith apparently made it ‘Purple Rain’ with a hilarious Prince pic about his Vikings future
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Instant analysis after Bengals sign OL Cody Ford in free agency
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Michael Jordan in talks to sell stake in Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Bengals confirm watching veteran safety market as free agency continues
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Arizona’s disastrous upset loss to Princeton
Eugene, OR2 hours ago
What doest the Harrison Smith pay cut mean for Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook?
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Bengals will host free agent S Taylor Rapp on visit
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Young and promising core defenders want their leader back in free agency
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
New Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu to wear his college jersey number in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA22 hours ago
Broncos set high asking price for WR Jerry Jeudy in trade
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Instant analysis of the Eagles agreeing to a 2-year, $42M extension with CB Darius Slay
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Jacoby Brissett and Commanders' Ron Rivera hope the sixth time is the charm
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Who is the greatest Green Bay Packer of all time?
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy