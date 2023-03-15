UPDATE: Man found dead on Prairie Hwy. in Breaux Bridge identified

UPDATE 3/14/23 7:05 P.M.: Sheriff Beckett Breaux has announced that the identity of the deceased male is Devonte Colar, 29, of New Iberia.

Breaux also said that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Devonte Jamal Colar

Colar was previously reported missing to police by family members on Feb. 28, after he was last seen by family members on Feb. 22.

ORIGINAL: BREAUX BRIDGE, La. ( KLFY )– According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office found the body of a deceased male.

Sheriffs responded to this call shortly before 1 p.m. The call was placed by an individual who located the body in the 1600 block of Prairie Highway.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

