Rep. Annessa Hartman keeps focus on Clackamas County during first town hall

State Rep. Annessa Hartman kept coming back to issues of particular importance to Gladstone and Oregon City during her first town hall since taking office in January.

Hartman ceded the opening speech to Gladstone Nutrition & Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Prusso, who discussed the increasing need for food pantries since the beginning of the pandemic. Hartman said that her drive to get into politics came exactly three years prior, when on March 11, 2020, she found out that she was being laid off from the food-service industry, and like a lot of other low-income single parents losing their jobs, she had an even harder time putting food on the table for her kids.

“It really is a full-circle day, and I'm really surprised I'm not crying right now,” Hartman said.

At the end of the 45-minute town hall, Hartman allowed Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff to give the closing remarks of the event, which Hartman punctuated with a “here, here,” since many of McGriff’s priorities like stopping freeway tolls and encouraging in-fill housing projects align with Hartman’s goals during her first legislative term.

“That’s why she’s in this role, thank you,” Hartman said of the mayor’s remarks.

Hartman, a Democrat and former Gladstone city councilor who narrowly won election to House District 40 in November, held the town hall on March 11 at Clackamas Community College’s Oregon City campus. She said that her legislative office will be aiming to highlight a community group that's been doing good work before each of her town halls.

Hartman said that she’ll be seeking $56 million in legislative funding to go directly to governmental organizations in her district who need help closing the financial gap on various projects. She called out Oregon City’s recent struggles with a hacker as a prime example of why she supports House Bill 2049, which would establish funds to prevent ransomware attacks through state-sponsored cybersecurity grants and training.

Hartman thanked the Oregon City Farmers Market for providing testimony to the legislature in support of House Bill 2728, which would expand the Double Up Food Bucks program to allow people who are eligible for nutritional assistance to buy more fresh vegetables at the market.

In recognition of the struggle that Gladstone and Oregon City officials have had maintaining underground infrastructure, Hartman also sponsored a law to direct the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to create a grant program for water suppliers to apply to restore waterpipes through House Bill 2813.

To begin to address Clackamas County’s especially low access per capita, childcare facilities could receive tax credit and relief from onerous land-use laws, under various legislative proposals that Hartman supports.

“I don't have a pretty answer because we are in the phase where we're realizing there's a desperate need,” she said. “When it comes to childcare, the state is going to have to invest a lot of money to make it affordable.”

Hartman’s a fan of the proposed $130 million investment to end homelessness in part because it would use Oregon timber for modular homes, and Clackamas County is a major timber supplier.

Other bills Hartman is sponsoring have no especially local connection but she said would relate back to the priorities that see saw on the campaign trail for HD40 voters wanting her to focus on infrastructure, working families and human services. These are proposals like increasing access to genetic-disease testing for new mothers, along with allocating funding for Children's Advocacy Centers to investigate suspected child-abuse cases.

Hartman saved her discussion of tolling for last, emphasizing how ODOT’s plan to “steamroll” over the wishes of Clackamas County cities is actually a statewide issue. Although the state transportation agency plans to toll first at the Interstate 205 crossing between Oregon City and West Linn, Hartman said that tolls would then appear over the next few years along highways throughout the Metro area.

Hartman said that she’s been rallying support of legislators outside of Metro to push for anti-tolling bills after getting them to understand how tolling would divert traffic to Canby and other rural areas as drivers seek to avoid paying. She’s additionally heard from agricultural industries bracing for higher costs to get their goods to market if they have to pay tolls to reach the Port of Portland shipyards and rail connections.

Hartman acknowledged that the anti-tolling Clackamas County legislators have had an uphill battle to get their bills passed, and so far they’ve been blocked by other legislators from even getting hearings on their bills.

“We're hoping out of the six of us, one of us will have the opportunity,” she said.