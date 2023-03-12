Clemson completes doubleheader sweep of Georgia State, 10-2 & 10-7

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) –

Game One:

The Clemson Tigers scored five runs in the third inning and five runs in the sixth inning in their 10-2 victory over Georgia State in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 9-6, while the Panthers dropped to 9-6.

Riley Bertram’s two-run single in the third inning scored the game’s first runs, then Nathan Hall followed with a three-run homer, his first career long ball. The Panthers responded with two runs in the fourth inning, then Clemson scored five runs in the sixth inning on Mac Starbuck’s run-scoring single, Will Taylor’s two-run double and Billy Amick’s two-run triple.

The Tigers totaled 12 hits in the game, but Cam Cannarella’s 14-game hitting streak came to an end, as he was 0-for-2 with three walks.

Reed Garris (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 1.2 perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Joe Allen pitched the final 4.0 innings to record his first career save. Three Tiger pitchers combined to limit Georgia State to only two hits. Panther starter Camren Landry (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on five hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Game Two

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – The Clemson Tigers scored in six of the first seven innings in their 10-7 victory over Georgia State in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their fifth game in a row, improved to 10-6, while the Panthers dropped to 9-7.

Will Taylor belted a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the first inning. In the second inning, Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single with two outs to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, then Taylor followed with a single that brought home two runs. Clemson tacked on another run in the third inning on Blackwell’s second double of the game.

Back-to-back homers by Luke Boynton and Colin Hynek plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning, then Caden Grice and Blackwell lined two-out, run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fourth inning. Matt Ruiz grounded a two-run single in the fifth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 8-5.

Nathan Hall lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Ingle added a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to extend the Tiger lead.

Nick Clayton (1-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.0 innings. Georgia State starter Ryan Watson (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 11 hits, eight runs (six earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

