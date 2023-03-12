Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Clemson completes doubleheader sweep of Georgia State, 10-2 & 10-7

By Todd Summers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHhCp_0lFspSOa00

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) –

Game One:

The Clemson Tigers scored five runs in the third inning and five runs in the sixth inning in their 10-2 victory over Georgia State in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 9-6, while the Panthers dropped to 9-6.

Riley Bertram’s two-run single in the third inning scored the game’s first runs, then Nathan Hall followed with a three-run homer, his first career long ball. The Panthers responded with two runs in the fourth inning, then Clemson scored five runs in the sixth inning on Mac Starbuck’s run-scoring single, Will Taylor’s two-run double and Billy Amick’s two-run triple.

The Tigers totaled 12 hits in the game, but Cam Cannarella’s 14-game hitting streak came to an end, as he was 0-for-2 with three walks.

Reed Garris (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 1.2 perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts. Joe Allen pitched the final 4.0 innings to record his first career save. Three Tiger pitchers combined to limit Georgia State to only two hits. Panther starter Camren Landry (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on five hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

Game Two

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – The Clemson Tigers scored in six of the first seven innings in their 10-7 victory over Georgia State in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their fifth game in a row, improved to 10-6, while the Panthers dropped to 9-7.

Will Taylor belted a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the first inning. In the second inning, Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single with two outs to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, then Taylor followed with a single that brought home two runs. Clemson tacked on another run in the third inning on Blackwell’s second double of the game.

Back-to-back homers by Luke Boynton and Colin Hynek plated three runs in the top of the fourth inning, then Caden Grice and Blackwell lined two-out, run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fourth inning. Matt Ruiz grounded a two-run single in the fifth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 8-5.

Nathan Hall lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Ingle added a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to extend the Tiger lead.

Nick Clayton (1-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.0 innings. Georgia State starter Ryan Watson (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 11 hits, eight runs (six earned) and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clemson softball earns 26th win
Clemson, SC21 hours ago
Clemson’s season ends in N.I.T.
Clemson, SC21 hours ago
Furman pulls off upset in first round of March Madness
Greenville, SC6 hours ago
Furman faces Virginia in NCAA Tourney
Greenville, SC18 hours ago
Furman found NCAAs thanks to college roommates, best friends
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Celebration of life to be held for former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Pedestrian dies in crash in Clemson
Clemson, SC11 hours ago
Planned Saluda Grade Trail moves closer to reality
Inman, SC4 hours ago
Weapons found at Upstate high school
Spartanburg, SC4 hours ago
Spartanburg preparing for St. Paddy’s Day celebrations
Spartanburg, SC5 hours ago
UGA senior on life support after suffering brain hemorrhage vacationing in Mexico
Athens, GA1 day ago
Upstate post office renamed to honor fallen soldier
Pickens, SC2 days ago
Replacement complete: McDaniel Ave. bridge reopens in Greenville
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Gov. Cooper urges company to keep Canton paper mill open
Canton, NC4 hours ago
Pi Day deal offer at Buttermilk Sky Pie in Greenville
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Let’s Eat at Mullens Irish Pub and Grub in Seneca
Seneca, SC15 hours ago
Traffic safety checks to be held in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar in Spartanburg Co.
Woodruff, SC2 days ago
Student-led event recognizing diversity to be held in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC22 hours ago
Man faces DUI charge following traffic stop in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC10 hours ago
Easley meeting heated as council weighs annexation, development
Easley, SC2 days ago
Upstate restaurant could be moving to new location, owner says
Greenville, SC1 day ago
What is a bone density scan & who needs one?
Greenville, SC14 hours ago
First phase of Greenville’s $1 billion County Square project is nearing completion
Greenville, SC2 hours ago
Teen wanted in Upstate shooting, turns self in
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
Upstate man receives 43 years for manslaughter, armed robbery
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
“Far from over:” Agreement reached with Smithsonian after Upstate students kicked out for pro-life hats
Greenville, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy