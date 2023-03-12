Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Marc Morial tours Sonkofa Wetland and Nature trail to view revitalization work

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura,

5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Nearly twenty-one years, former mayor of New Orleans, Marc Morial, visited the Sonkofa Wetland and Nature trail in the lower 9th ward Saturday (Mar. 11th).

The 40-acre area, once filled with illegal dumping and blight, is now being revitalized. It serves as a direct result of Morial’s efforts during his time as Mayor to combat illegal dumping in the area and make strides to clean up areas in the lower 9th ward.

“I am excited to visit an effort for urban revitalization through restorative economic and
environmental justice. Sankofa is to be complimented on the creativity and progress in working to restore the Lower Ninth Ward of my beloved New Orleans,” stated Morial.

The site will include coastal protection, stormwater management, green infrastructure, environmental education, and recreation for the residents and community of the Lower Ninth Ward.

