Open in App
Azusa, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

3 hospitalized after shooting in Azusa, police investigating

By Vivian Chow,

5 days ago

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa early Saturday morning.

The victims were two men and one woman, according to the Azusa Police Department. Their identities have not been released.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 600 block of North Glenfinnan Avenue around 1:28 a.m.

When police arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlY8F_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvCt0_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KZEa_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lw9Df_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5c82_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RzHT7_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1mFl_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jObNW_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49h7mE_0lFsoe9B00
    Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Azusa on March 11, 2023. (Key News)

Paramedics responded to the scene and the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities believe there were two possible suspects involved, but no descriptions were available at the time.

“The victims are all homeless and this incident does not appear to be gang-related,” authorities said.

No arrests have been made as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Azusa Police Department at 626-812-3200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in Moreno Valley shooting
Moreno Valley, CA4 hours ago
Man hospitalized after stabbing at a Corona gym
Corona, CA1 day ago
Teenager with autism goes missing in Paramount
Paramount, CA20 hours ago
Suspects wanted for series of alleged retail thefts in Los Angeles County
Agoura Hills, CA22 hours ago
Innocent driver hurt when L.A. police chase ends in crash
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Traffic collision leaves one dead, two injured in San Bernardino County
Upland, CA11 hours ago
LAPD seeks public’s help in identifying hit-and-run driver
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Man arrested after allegedly robbing, punching victim in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Man Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Video shows suspect firing shots through apartment door
Highland, CA2 days ago
LASD clears bomb threat at Whitney High School
Cerritos, CA3 hours ago
Arrest made in the fatal San Pedro hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in San Pedro
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Pursuit suspect disappears into parking structure in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Standoff with over 100 shots fired at Calif. LE ends after more than 48 hours
Valinda, CA2 days ago
Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Injured in Tussle With Pasadena Store Security
Pasadena, CA1 day ago
Fullerton woman charged with abandoning newborn
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
$1.3 million in illegal weed products found in Pomona building
Pomona, CA43 minutes ago
Authorities seek public’s help identifying suspects in retail thefts across multiple counties
Agoura Hills, CA1 day ago
Federal agents arrest man alleged to have extorted money from Koreatown karaoke clubs
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Homeless Woman Spits on Police Officer Twice During Pasadena Incident
Pasadena, CA2 days ago
Newborn Found Abandoned at Fullerton Business
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Bell
Bell, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run at bus stop
Santa Fe Springs, CA2 days ago
High-Speed Pursuit Spans Multiple Counties, Female Suspects in Custody
Buena Park, CA2 days ago
Suspect found dead following two-day siege ID'd by authorities
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting girls in Orange County
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy