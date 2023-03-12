Biden speaks with California governor about Silicon Valley Bank - White House

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday about the Silicon Valley Bank failure and efforts to address the situation, the White House said after the bank's collapse.

A White House statement said Biden discussed with Newsom an emergency declaration he issued on Friday to ensure California has the full support of the federal government as it responds to the impacts of severe winter weather, including flooding, landslides and mudslides.

"The President and the Governor also spoke about Silicon Valley Bank and efforts to address the situation," the statement said without elaborating.

Reporting by Moira Warburton and David Brunnstrom; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.