March 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which is overseeing the emergency breakup of SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O), is racing to sell assets and make a portion of clients' uninsured deposits available as soon as Monday, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao

