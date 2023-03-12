Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Clemson takes down UNC Greensboro 6-1 to sweep Clemson Classic

By treymccurry,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s6jh_0lFsnids00

Clemson, SC — No. 4 Clemson scored runs in four separate innings to extend their home winning streak to 23 games as they beat UNC Greensboro 6-1 on Saturday evening at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Tigers swept the Clemson Classic (4-0) and improved to 25-1 overall while the Spartans fell to 14-11 overall and finished 1-3 at the Clemson Classic.

Clemson struck in the bottom half of the first inning with a two-out run. Valerie Cagle reached on a single and then came all the way around the score on a double off the wall by Caroline Jacobsen.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the second to 2-0 as McKenzie Clark drove in Ally Miklesh with a RBI single.

Clemson again doubled the lead in the third inning. Cagle led off the frame with a double off the outfield wall, moved up to third on a fly ball, and came in to score on a sac fly by Alia Logoleo. Ariella Oda followed with a hustle double down the left field line and scored on a RBI single by Aby Vieira.

The Tigers put the game away in the fifth. After loading the bases with one out, Reedy Davenport drove a pitch off the top of the wall to bring in two runs to stretch the lead to 6-0.

Clemson finished the contest with 13 hits, led by three hits each from Oda and Vieria, while UNC Greensboro tallied six hits.

Tiger starter Valerie Cagle (10-1) earned the win in her seventh complete game of the season while Spartan starter Rhyann Jones (5-1) suffered her first loss of the season.

Clemson returns to action on Wednesday, March 15th as they welcome Charlotte at 7:00PM for a game on ACC Network.

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players.  Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tSH1_0lFsnids00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5-star, nation's No. 1 linebacker returns to Clemson
Clemson, SC6 hours ago
Swinney evaluates Clemson’s spring at midway point
Clemson, SC13 hours ago
Tigers offering up their time to give back, in a fun way
Clemson, SC5 hours ago
4-star Peach State TE, mom ‘took it all in’ on recent Clemson visit
Clemson, SC21 hours ago
Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Gavin Abrams
Clemson, SC4 hours ago
NIT loss ends Clemson's season
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson player enters transfer portal
Clemson, SC9 hours ago
Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 4
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Swinney: Woods 'ahead' of Bresee, Wilkins as freshmen
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Neff explains why he's staying the course with Brownell
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Eason on his midyear enrollees: Talent level 'off the charts' - 'They’re going to make us a lot better'
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Tigers ‘high on the list’ for top Texas OL after visit, offer
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Official 2023 Clemson Pro Day Results
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Canton, NC9 days ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC5 days ago
Crash on northern Athens highway
Athens, GA2 days ago
3 dead in overnight crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC5 days ago
O'Reilly's Auto Parts superstore to open in former BI-LO building in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC9 days ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC7 days ago
Man accused of shooting into Rock Hill apartment complex, caught in North Carolina
Rock Hill, SC6 days ago
Suspects in Anderson County shooting arrested in Arkansas
Belton, SC6 days ago
Missing Monroe woman found murdered in western NC, sheriff says
Monroe, NC7 days ago
15-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Anderson
Anderson, SC3 days ago
Teenage suspect in Greenwood shooting, now in custody
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
Woman dies in Greenville Co. apartment fire
Taylors, SC5 days ago
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Greenville, SC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy