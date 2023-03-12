Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

Girls State Hoops Results – Championship Saturday

By Ian Sacks,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Z38Y_0lFslO7200

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s championship Saturday across the state in girls high school basketball. Washington, Hamlin and Viborg-Hurley won the state titles.

View brackets here:

View High School Brackets here:

Here are the scores from Saturday’s action:

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

#7 RC Stevens 53, #8 Watertown 51 – 7th place
#3 O’Gorman 70, #12 Mitchell 33 – 5th place
#4 Jefferson 55, #6 Harrisburg 34 – 3rd place
#1 Washington 54, #2 Pierre 36 – state championship
Washington wins Class AA girls hoops state title

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

#7 RC Christian 66, #5 Lakota Tech 52 – 7th place
#3 Sioux Falls Christian 46, #8 Flandreau 43 – 5th place
#6 Sisseton 55, #4 Red Cloud 47 – 3rd place
#1 Hamlin 58, #2 Wagner 55 – state championship
Hamlin completes perfect season with state title

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

#6 Howard 54, #4 Sully Buttes 44 – 7th place
#8 Jones County 48, #7 Castlewood 43 – 5th place
#1 Wolsey-Wessington 60, #2 Ethan 55 – 3rd place
#3 Viborg-Hurley 71, #5 Wall 61 – state championship
Viborg-Hurley claims Class B state championship



