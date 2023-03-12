Open in App
Sports Illustrated

Baltimore Ice Cream Shop Releases ‘Pay Lamar’ Flavor, Inspired by Ravens QB

By Jelani Scott,

5 days ago

The not-so-subtle message to the organization shared the hopes of many of Baltimore’s fans.

In the days since Lamar Jackson received a non-exclusive franchise tag from the Ravens after lengthy talks over a contract extension, many have wondered if the star quarterback’s time in Baltimore could be coming to an end. And, while the sports world and Ravens fans anxiously await a resolution, the looming decision inspired a local ice cream franchise to send a frosty message to the team.

In honor of Jackson’s ongoing contract situation, The Charmery ice cream shop in Baltimore created a special “Pay Lamar” ice cream, a not-so-subtle nod to the shared hope of legions of the team’s loyal fans. A staple in the Charm City for over 10 years, the shop debuted the flavor on Friday at three of its four locations, including its flagship store and headquarters located roughly 20 minutes away from the Ravens’ home, M&T Bank Stadium.

During a Friday interview with the Baltimore Banner, The Charmery’s co-owner David Alima shared the idea came to mind after he initially learned Jackson hadn’t signed an extension while out at a bar with friends. From there, Alima, who owns Charmery with his wife, Laura, said he wanted to create a flavor honoring him and showing his support as a fan of the team.

“[Jackson] deserves every bit of money that he feels he deserves. Whatever he thinks he’s worth, I’m in agreement with him,” Alima told the Baltimore Banner’s Christina Tkacik .

In a press release announcing the uniquely-themed flavor, The Charmery stated the exclusive offering is their take on a Pay Day candy bar ice cream, and contains a peanut butter and caramel ice cream with roasted peanuts and chocolate chips. By releasing “Pay Lamar,” the shop also said it hoped to motivate the Ravens to do the same.

“It’s our way to come together as a community to encourage The Ravens to just Pay Lamar and keep the team together,” the statement read, via Tkacik .

With Jackson, the 2019 MVP, free to talk to other teams, it remains to be seen if he will come to an agreement with the Ravens on a extension ahead of his sixth season. But, if they do, one has to wonder if the 27-year-old signing to the team long-term will lead to a lifetime supply of free ice cream from the shop strongly campaigning for his return.

