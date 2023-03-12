LSU offers 2025 defensive back from Georgia

LSU has offered a rising star from the state of Georgia in the 2025 recruiting class.

Dylan Lewis is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back from the 2025 recruiting class.

He is from Alpharetta, Georgia, where he plays for Milton High School. The Milton Eagles finished the 2022 season 10-4 with a loss to Mill Creek in the 7A semifinals.

There are currently no Crystal Ball Projections at this time but

is a 42% favorite to land him per On3.

Film Analysis: Lewis is a lockdown corner on his side of the field. The Eagles are confident in putting him on an island and letting him go to work.

Hometown Alpharetta, Georgia

Projected Position CB

Height 5-11

Weight 180

Class 2025

