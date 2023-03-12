Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
Time change for LSU baseball's series finale against Samford

By Kyle Richardson,

5 days ago
Initially, LSU was supposed to play Samford on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT, but due to the threat of rain, that game has now been moved to 11 a.m.

LSU plays Samford on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to try and extend its current win streak and increase its overall record to 14-1.

This is the last weekend of non-conference play so the Tigers are trying to finish it off strong before they start conference play next weekend on the road against Texas A&M.

If LSU wants to prove just how great this team is, they will do it in conference play against the best conference in college baseball. The SEC boasts 6 of the top 10 teams in baseball according to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Two of LSU’s first three conference series are against top 10 teams (No. 2 Tennessee and No. 8 Arkansas).

