Open in App
Anaheim, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Arte Moreno explains why he didn't sell the Angels, shares plans for Shohei Ohtani

By Sarah Valenzuela,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3hwf_0lFsiW6f00

Arte Moreno just couldn’t do it. The Angels owner, who put the team up for sale in August, told Sports Illustrated he wasn’t ready to give up his team despite receiving three offers worth more than the record $2.42 billion Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets for in 2020.

“I had some big numbers,” Moreno said in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci . “Yeah, it was above the Mets’ number. Well, it was considerably above the Mets' number.

“I had one buyer come to [Angel Stadium] to close the deal,” he said, then recounted the exchange with the buyer. “When you got right down to it, I didn’t want to go.”



Moreno has not spoken to local media in three years. His interview with Verducci represented his first detailed comments about the Angels in at least two years.

He told SI that last year the Angels had five real trade offers for Shohei Ohtani and declared they would not trade him this year while they are contending for a playoff spot. Asked whether he would consider trading him if the Angels are not in playoff contention, Moreno replied:

“We expect to be a playoff contender. Everything in our plans putting this team together is about getting to the playoffs. So, I’m not going to sit here and wonder what happens in an outcome we’re not planning for. That would be like a fighter going into the ring and thinking, ‘What if I lose?’ If he does that, he will lose.”

While opening up about his decision not to sell, Moreno said his previous decision to put the team up for sale was not because he fell out of love with baseball.

“It was more circumstantial than it was a change of heart. It wasn’t a change of heart,” he said.

Moreno announced his decision to explore the sale of the team in August 2022. The team was 52-71 at the time and mathematically eliminated from the playoffs 27 days later.

Four months earlier, the Anaheim City Council killed the deal to sell Angel Stadium and its surrounding property to Moreno’s management company, which planned to develop the property and either renovate or replace the stadium. It was a swift effort to limit the fallout after an FBI affidavit revealed Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu was under investigation for public corruption, with investigators alleging he provided confidential city information to Moreno's management company with the hope Angels executives would reciprocate with at least $1 million in donations supporting his re-election campaign.

The FBI never accused Moreno and the Angels of any wrongdoing and it was far from the only major company Sidhu and city representatives were accused of courting. Sidhu resigned and the council is still sorting through the fallout.

The corruption probe triggered a deeper look at the Angels' lost decade , with fans booing Moreno during onfield celebrations as the club posted its seventh consecutive losing season. The Angels spent too heavily on a handful of stars who didn't always stay healthy, failed to develop a farm system that ranks among the worst in baseball, had no plan for upgrading one of the oldest stadiums in baseball, cycled through four managers in five years and four general managers in 12 years and are defendants in two high-profile lawsuits — one a wrongful death claim following pitcher Tyler Skaggs' overdose and the other a defamation claim filed by former clubhouse manager Bubba Harkins .

Moreno declined to say why he decided to put the team up for sale, but SI reported sources close to Moreno indicated he was shaken by the intense negative discourse surrounding the franchise.

“I sort of learned a long time ago, you know, some things are better left unsaid,” Moreno told SI when asked why he briefly put the team on the market.

Moreno said he was not cheap when it came to building a roster. He shared his thoughts on the luxury tax rules, explained why he voted against raising the luxury tax and noted that he doesn’t hate super spenders such as the Mets or Dodgers.

“I like the fact that people want to win,” he said. “But I just would like everybody to have a chance. Like if somebody came to my house [for a card game] and everybody is putting a thousand dollars in and one guy puts in a hundred, I mean, how many hands can he play? It’s just no fun.”

He said although he has not always spent money on players who panned out, he has still invested in trying to win.

“We have been in the last eight to 10 years in the top 10 payrolls. I can't tell you we’ve always spent the money right. But we spent money,” he said. “So, if anybody criticizes me that I’m not committed to winning, well, I am committed to winning.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former New York Yankees Player Joe Pepitone Dies at 82
New York City, NY2 days ago
Randy Arozarena Responds to Dodgers Catcher Will Smith After Ignoring His Greeting at WBC
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodger Updates: Freddie Freeman Hurt, Barnes High on Prospects, Thompson Tired of Talking and More
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
How Trevor Bauer signing in Japan impacts Dodgers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Says We've Never Seen A Team Like The Friars
San Diego, CA2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL12 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Gets a Special Shout Out from WBC Teammate
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mexican Mafia members run profitable illegal Los Angeles casinos from behind bars: 'Hidden in plain sight'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Remains in Struggle Mode at the Plate
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Check out JLo and Ben Affleck’s new home in the Pacific Palisades
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Padres News: Writer Predicts Friars Trade for All-Star Starting Pitcher From Athletics
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Laguna Hills Mall in Laguna Hills, CA, Started to Transform into Vibrant Village in 2023
Laguna Hills, CA4 days ago
Red Sox Slugger Hits Bizarre Walk-Off In Historic World Baseball Classic Game
Boston, MA2 days ago
Joe Pepitone, flamboyant former Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees star, dead at 82
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Look: Baseball World Reacts To Unfortunate New York Yankees Report
New York City, NY1 day ago
Dodgers unveil upgraded light system in time for Opening Day
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Disagrees With Anthony Davis About Cause Of Knicks Loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
How are KC Royals impacted as Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Jamie Lee Curtis the morning after the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy