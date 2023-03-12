Open in App
Newport News, VA
Woodside boys win state title on buzzer-beater, Princess Anne girls cruise to 13th state crown

By Brian Parsons,

5 days ago

RICHMOND (WAVY) – The Woodside boys basketball team was down but not out in Saturday’s Class 5 championship game against Patrick Henry.

The Wolverines (23-5) used a 25-0 run to defeat the Patriots 54-52 for their first state title since 2005.

With the game tied at 52, Woodside drove the length of the court and after a Trevor Smith miss, Christian Greenlaw was there for the game-winning putback as time expired, snapping the Patriots 17-game winning streak and bringing the state title back to Woodside for the first time since 2005 when the Wolverines won back-to-back titles.

“It was such a shocking and exciting moment,” Greenlaw said. “I didn’t know what to feel because I was being dog piled, it was very exciting.”

“We’re fighters,” Woodside guard Trevor Smith said. “We never gave up, we kept our head up, kept motivating each other and we got this done.”

The mid-2000’s version of Woodside was led by guard Stefan Welsh. Fast forward 18 years later, and Welsh, who played his college ball at Arkansas, is now the head coach at Woodside.

“I’m numb” Welsh said. “I’m so happy for my guys, they deserve it. All year long they believed in each other, they believed in our process, they believed in the coaching staff, they deserved it.”

Earlier in the day, the Princess Anne girls are back in a familiar place. The Cavaliers (26-1) defeated L.C. Bird 53-45 to capture the Class 5 crown after failing to do so last season.

Zakiya Stephenson, who has committed to play at Ole Miss led Princess Anne with 24 points in her final high school contest.

It’s coach Darnell Dozier’s ninth state title in the last 10 seasons and 13th overall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

