Rey Mysterio inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

By Domenick Candelieri,

5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Chula Vista’s-own Rey Mysterio, known for his high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling style, was inducted Friday into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame Class of 2023, WWE officials announced .

The ceremony, held on Friday Night SmackDown, honored arguably one of the greatest cruiserweight wrestlers of all time in Mysterio. His wrestling career consisted of numerous accolades, from becoming the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once to a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

“Mysterio had an abundance of memorable moments and rivalries, including his battles with Eddie Guerrero, Batista, Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes and Edge, to name a few,” the WWE stated on its website.

Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ dies in San Diego at 44

Mysterio’s iconic finisher move, called the “619,” represented the area code for his native San Diego.

In 2018, the San Diego and Chula Vista City Council proclaimed June 19 “Rey Mysterio Day” in honor of the wrestler.

Mysterio, whose real name is Óscar Gutiérrez, also made appearances in other wrestling leagues such as ECW, AAA, CMLL, NJPW and WCW.

