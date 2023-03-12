Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Movie Reveals Teaser

Searchlight Pictures has released a teaser for Flamin' Hot , Eva Longoria 's upcoming film about the creation of the iconic snack, Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The film, which was screened this weekend at SXSW, is set to premiere on Hulu on June 9th. In the teaser, which you can check out for yourself below, a child taste tests a prototype of the spicy snack and declares it to burn good.

Currently, there aren't too many details available about Flamin' Hot . The film marks Longoria's feature film directorial debut -- she's previously directed several short films as well as episodes of television (Jane the Virgin, Black-ish, and Gordita Chronicles) as well as the documentary La Guerra Civil. The film stars Jesse Garcia as Richard Monta?ez, a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, Pepe Serna, and Matt Walsh.

"I have Flamin' Hot coming out, that's the other feature film I also directed during COVID," the actor told the Associated Press about "the film last year. "It's fantastic, a biopic about Richard Monta?ez, the man who created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. It's a beautiful, inspiring story and it's not what you expect. It's not what you think. We're in post now so that'll be what's coming out and then I'm doing Searching For Mexico with CNN."

Is Flamin' Hot a true story?

In 2021, an expose suggested that Monta?ez's claims about the snack were an urban legend. Ultimately, Frito-Lay, the company that owns the Cheetos brand, later clarified, and supported his claim, stating that Monta?ez was part of a larger team that developed the spicy snack.

"A great deal has been recently discussed about the origin of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The information we shared with the media has been misconstrued by some, which resulted in confusion around where we stand, a range of emotions among our employees and consumers and a strain on our valued friendship with Richard Monta?ez and the Latino community," Pepsi's final statement on the matter said.

It added, "The sincere truth is, at PepsiCo, we believe in the strength and power of teams, and we attribute the launch and success of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and other products to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Monta?ez. Different work streams tackling the same product without interacting occasionally occurred in the past when divisions operated independently and were not the best at communicating. However, just because we can't draw a clear link between them, doesn't mean we don't embrace all of their contributions and ingenuity, including Richard's."

Flamin' Hot is set to debut on Hulu on June 9th.

